Boy Swallows Universe has fast become one of the world's most talked about series.

The Netflix show, based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Trent Dalton, wasn't just carved from the author's imagination – it included characters based on some very real people.

As it turns out, Dalton grew up surrounded by a lot of real-life criminals, including a convicted murderer and an armed burglar.

Watch the official trailer for Boy Swallows Universe. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

The semi-autobiographical tale follows 12-year-old Eli Bell as he grows up in the suburbs of Brisbane, among some questionable characters linked to his mother and the underworld.

The coming-of-age story is gut-wrenching and hopeful and everything you want from a great book or TV series – and it's also based on people who really did exist.

In Boy Swallows Universe, we meet two characters based heavily on people Dalton adored as a boy: Arthur 'Slim' Halliday and Gary John Lawrence, aka the character Lyle Orlik. The roles are played by Australian actors Bryan Brown and Travis Fimmel, respectively.