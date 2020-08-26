The 6 books you should read this month, as recommended by the Mamamia team.

Good book recommendations are one of the best gifts you can give someone.

They are also one of the most effective forms of escapism. And right now, in the midst of a global pandemic, there's no doubt we could all use a brief relief from real life.

So, I asked the Mamamia team what books they've been devouring this month.

Whether it's entertainment, information or inspiration you're after, there's a book for everyone's wants.

Here's what they had to say.

Enjoy!

A Lonely Girl Is A Dangerous Thing by Jessie Tu

A Lonely Girl Is A Dangerous Thing.

"There are three reasons why I loved this book. Firstly, it's raw, it's relatable and it's laugh out loud funny. It unashamedly sheds light on every young woman's deepest insecurities and darkest thoughts about life, love, and sex.

"It's also a glimpse into every second-generation immigrant's identity dilemma. As you read the book, you get to vividly experience what it's like growing up in Sydney's inner-west as the daughter of a Chinese mum.

"And as a musician and an art lover myself, it's always refreshing to hear a fellow musician's point of view on life. Rarely do you come across someone who's honest about how boring, tumultuous, and financially distressing it is to work as a modern-age, professional musician."

Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Such A Fun Age.