I Give My Marriage a Year by Holly Wainwright: Chapter One.

I’m going to try everything to save it.

I don’t want to be a quitter.

Josh deserves better than that. So do I.

So do our girls.

Stella and Rita couldn’t know. There was no need to upset them until it looked like it might be real. They were too little, and too happy. Too much in love with their daddy.

What would she say, if they did get to that moment? Lou let the thought squeeze in. The truth, she supposed. All those online experts would definitely say she should tell the truth.

‘Mummy and Daddy don’t make each other happy anymore.’

How long had it been since Lou had felt happy, in this bed, watching the sky lighten behind the branch of that old ash? How long since she’d felt lucky, the way she once had, before a million dramas big and small had white-anted the solid base of the life she and Josh had built together?

Yes, this bed and Josh’s shoulder had once been her happy place. But now, sometimes, Lou would just lie here next to her husband and cry. As the sun came up, it always crossed his side of the bed first, bathing him in that buttery yellow light that had made them buy the house in the first place.

Josh always slept like the dead. Like a man with a clean conscience.

Sometimes, he would roll over and throw an arm over her while she lay there, quietly sniffling. As if his instincts, even in the deepest sleep, were to comfort his miserable wife.

Humans are so weird, Lou thought. For years, she was physically obsessed with Josh, with inhaling him and touching him. And now just a comforting arm could make her flinch.

She used to play with his long, strong, blunt fingers. When they were out in public in the early days, they had a running joke that Lou would pick up Josh’s hand and place it where she wanted it. On her thigh. On her chest. On her belly. It was a joke that would invariably lead to an urgent need for them to excuse themselves and go home. Even as that memory made her smile now, it felt like something other people used to do.

Now, those same fingers only had to brush against that same body for Lou to recoil. And even she knew that there were only so many times you could throw a ‘Don’t touch me’ at your husband before he took you at your word.

How did desire turn to disgust? Was that just what happened after your body shifted from belonging to you to belonging to your children? Or was it what happened under a pile-up of disappointments, sleepless nights and towels left on the floor? If Lou was completely honest with herself, she knew there was a turning point, a moment when that changed. Could it be changed back?

I’m going to try everything I can to save my marriage, Lou wrote into her phone.