'Exactly what happened when our school made the Book Week parade a competition.'

There is nothing more dread-inducing for parents than Book Week. Every year we know it is coming, that it will happen, and yet every year we live in denial, pretending that it’s months away, until the last minute when we scramble in a haze of frustration, exhaustion, and parental guilt, to find a mildly book-related costume that fits the bill.

A message came up in my school Mum chat group this week from one of my girlfriends, it read:

“Just for the record, before I became a parent, I was so judgey about lacklustre parent efforts for book week. Now, I hate book week.”

The rest of us responded with laughter emojis, deeply understanding her sentiments.

Then we spent the next three days messaging each other with requests for belts, striped t-shirts, and blue ties as we scrambled to assemble last-minute costumes.

My eldest son is in grade three and for the previous three years, he has gone in shop-bought costumes that have been rotated between cousins and friends, because luckily every school does their official ‘Book Week’ day on a different day of the week.

Thus, in synthetic, cheap, unbreathing costumes he’s been in succession - Harry Potter, Superman and Where’s Wally.

But over the weekend we received an email from the school that didn’t explicitly say that shop-bought costumes were off the table, but also kind of said shop-bought costumes were off the table.

The email indicated that three winners would be chosen for each year level and that the parade judges (yes, there are Book Week parade judges at our school) would be looking for homemade costumes, preferably from recycled materials.