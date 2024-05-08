'You were my angel': A Bondi survivor has reunited with the veteran who saved her.

Liya Barko has been reunited with her anonymous rescuer, whom she now calls her real-life "superhero."

Upon seeing Barko being attacked, veteran and safety executive Wayne Tolver-Banks, clad in a green shirt, intervened just in time to save her life.

Joel Cauchi, the assailant responsible for the tragic incident, claimed the lives of six individuals. Barko, 35, was among those also injured during the Bondi Junction attack, with the blade severing both her kidneys.

She narrowly avoided becoming the seventh victim, thanks to Tolver-Banks and his wife Michi, whose quick actions saved her.

This week marked the first reunion between Tolver-Banks and Barko since the events of April 13. Upon meeting, they shared several heartfelt hugs, bridging the gap since the traumatic attack.

Liya Barko shared several hugs with her rescuer, Wayne Tolver-Banks. Image: 9 News.