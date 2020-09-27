'When I was giving birth, my biggest fear was that my daughter would look like me.'

This post deals with body dysmorphia and suicide, and might be triggering for some readers.



I can’t remember a time when I felt beautiful. Even on occasions when I was supposed to be feel beautiful, such as my wedding day, I didn’t. As a child, I thought everyone had the same thoughts as me.

"You are hideous."

"People shouldn’t have to look at you."

"You need to make up for what you lack in looks with your personality. You need to be perfectly nice to everyone or you will let yourself down."

"Only surgery can fix this. And you’ll never be able to afford that. You would be better off dead."

"Don’t risk having kids. What If they look like you?"

I realised as I got older that although most people have insecurities about the way they look, their thoughts aren’t as harsh as mine. And most people aren’t prone to feeling suicidal over how they look.

They especially don’t worry that having a child of their own is the wrong thing to do in case their baby ends up looking like them.

When I found out I was having a girl, my feelings of excitement quickly turned to shame. I was bringing a little girl into the world. How irresponsible of me! What if she goes through what I go through? If she looks like me, she’s going to have a terrible life and it will be my fault.

As I felt her grow inside me, I flitted between being excited to meet her and being completely terrified. I knew I would love her no matter what she looked like. But if she looked like me, I feared the world wouldn’t love her. Most of all, I feared she wouldn’t love herself.

When she was born, my fear came true. As the midwife put her on my chest, I was surprised to see a miniature version of my face looking up at me. I was even more surprised that it was the most beautiful face I had ever seen. My brain couldn’t compute it. If I’m hideous, and she looks like me, then how is it that she is so beautiful?