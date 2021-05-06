'There's no such thing as a post-baby body. I've had four, and counting.'

Incubating another human is a big deal. So why do we expect our bodies to bounce back like nothing has changed? It seems like you birth the placenta and suddenly there's an immediate and incessant message: “get your body back”.

And it's entirely tone-deaf.

A quick Google search of the term “lose baby weight” returns more than 100 million results in less than a second.

So this International No Diet Day, I'm actively encouraging you to cut yourself some slack. I'm paying forward my no bullsh*t reality of what to expect from each of your post-baby bodies – the day after, the week after, six weeks after, four months after and counting.

Because sleep deprivation is an initiation into motherhood, but food deprivation shouldn’t be.

The day after.

It's one day in and motherhood is taking a physical and emotional toll.

One of the most astounding things about the human body is its ability to change and transform – which I remind myself as I sit with frozen nappies on my chest, to calm the hot rocks I once called boobs.

