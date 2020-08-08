"It was too late for an emergency c-section." Two hours into Yiota's labour, the mood changed.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile Sabo Skirt co-founder Yiota Kouzoukas, mum to two-year-old Connor and four-month-old Rio.

After two years of trying for a baby, a scary incident at New York Fashion Week finally prompted Yiota and husband George to see a doctor.

“I always suffered with painful periods and wondered if something might be wrong,” Yiota says.

“But after passing out from pain in the shower while in New York, I realised enough was enough.”

“Following months of uncertainty and pain, it was something of a relief to be diagnosed with endometriosis. I had surgery and was put on hormone treatment to help us conceive.

“Another three months later and I was thrilled to be pregnant!”

Yiota’s pregnancy with Connor was fairly smooth sailing apart from a few months of morning sickness. At 39 and a half weeks, her obstetrician advised an induction due to baby Connor’s estimated large size on Yiota’s petite frame.

“Once I was in hospital things moved pretty fast. In two hours, I went from 2-8cm dilated and was very uncomfortable. I requested an epidural and from that point on I felt pretty chilled!

“George was by my side the whole time and my sister, mum and sister-in-law were taking it in turns to pop in and keep me company.

Yiota was about to order a sandwich for lunch when the atmosphere changed from relaxed to panicked.

“Over those last two hours I had got to 10cm dilated and I am not really sure what happened next. One minute everything was calm but then alarms were being raised, family were sent out of the room and George looked traumatised.

“My obstetrician said that the umbilical cord was stuck around Connor’s throat and that he was going to use the vacuum to get him out, as it was too late for an emergency c-section.”

Thankfully Yiota says, baby Connor came out fine with a little egg on his scalp courtesy of the assisted delivery.

“I remember everyone coming back into the room and the feeling of love gradually sinking in to replace the shock, but I was so tired I could barely keep my eyes open!