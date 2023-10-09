'My husband made me pay my hospital bill after I gave birth.'

In the post, the exhausted new mother explained she was turning to Reddit "as a last resort because I genuinely think this problem could be the end of my marriage".

She shared that they have been married for seven years and at the time of the post, had welcomed their baby just three months prior.

The bliss of having a newborn wasn't lost on the couple, but then things took a dreadful turn.

"Everything was going well and we were in our little newborn bubble of bliss until the hospital bill came," she wrote.

"Both my husband and I have jobs and everything financially is split 50/50, but we've always kept our money separate, with the exception of a joint account for bills."

The original poster then shared that although she planned to go for a natural birth with no medication, she "caved" at the 24-hour mark of labour and asked for an epidural.

"My husband had no problem with it and even encouraged it," she shared. "[But] when the bill came he brought it to me to pay all $8,000 (after insurance) from my personal savings. I asked, 'Why?' He said, 'You're the one that couldn't hold out for a few more hours and jacked up the bill with all your meds and an extra night's stay'. [He said] he shouldn't have to pay for all of my extra requests. If I wanted luxury, I should expect to pay for it."

*Picks jaw up off floor.*

"I was stunned and flipped out, but I'll spare you the details."

The new mother says what has added to the stress is the fact she ended up taking on the cost by herself.