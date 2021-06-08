The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 9.

Melbourne to exit lockdown on Thursday evening, with a 25km travel limit.

Barring any new mystery COVID-19 vases, Melbourne's extended "circuit breaker" is set to end at 11:59pm on Thursday and be replaced with restrictions similar to those currently in regional Victoria.

That would involve a continued ban on private gatherings, venue density limits and mandatory indoor masks in most settings.

The 10km limit on travel from home is likely to be extended to 25km after Acting Premier James Merlino flagged Melbourne residents will be unable to enter regional Victoria over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

#BREAKING: Melbourne's lockdown set to end on Thursday night https://t.co/de9mEyOJCr — ABC News (@abcnews) June 8, 2021

Victoria had two new cases on Tuesday and they are linked to existing infections. A final decision on eased restrictions for Melbourne and regional Victoria is expected to be finalised Wednesday morning.

Authorities are investigating a link between an outbreak of the more infectious Delta strain and a hotel quarantine case, a man in his 40s, who returned from Sri Lanka on May 8.

Genomic sequencing shows his infection is identical to one of the two families linked to the North Melbourne Primary School, which has emerged as the epicentre of the West Melbourne outbreak. How the virus spread between the two groups remains a mystery.

Perth vigil for detained Biloela girl as NZ and US flagged for resettlement.

Supporters of a Biloela family detained on Christmas Island will hold a candelight vigil outside Perth Children's Hospital, where the youngest daughter is battling a blood infection.

Three-year-old Tharnicaa is being treated at Perth Children's Hospital after being evacuated from the island with her mother Priya Murugappan.

Her potentially-deadly blood infection has been linked by supporters to untreated pneumonia.

Priya says her daughter was sick for almost two weeks and that medical contractors at the immigration detention centre repeatedly refused to take her to hospital.