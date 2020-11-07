Stan's I Hate Suzie star Billie Piper makes a case for women not having it all.

Billie Piper has never been a fan of the overused war cry that women 'can have it all'.

It’s an idea the English actress and singer leaned into while filming the hit Stan series I Hate Suzie, a show which has been hailed as both a critic and fan favourite since it premiered in August.

The 38-year-old actress plays Suzie Pickles, a former child star whose adult career is finally on an upswing after she is offered a major role by Disney.

Her world comes crashing down, however, when her phone is hacked and a compromising photo of her is leaked for all the world to see.

The story then unfolds over the course of eight episodes entitled Shock, Denial, Fear, Shame, Bargaining, Guilt, Anger and Acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi (Leila Farzadtry) attempt to hold her life, career and marriage together as her reputation and morality are called into question.

Take a look at the trailer for I Hate Suzie, now streaming on Stan.



Video via Stan.

"It is something I know all too well," Billie told Mamamia when asked if she relates to Suzie's struggles to balance her family life with her professional life. "We’ve been sold this idea that we can have it all when, in truth, we can have it all but we can’t 'do it all' well.

"Something will take a hit."

This idea of balance is not the only thread that links Billie to the character of Lucy.

While the premise of I Hate Suzie is a fictional one, there were elements of the series that tied into Billie's own life, including the trajectory of child star to adult actress. The show placed a spotlight on all the expectations and emotional labour that comes with growing up in the spotlight and having expectations placed upon you.

At 15 years old, Billie Piper became the youngest artist ever to debut at number one in the singles chart with the release of her song Because We Want To. This led to her follow-up single Girlfriend, which also debuted at number one.