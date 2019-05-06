Bachelor in Paradise's Zoe just called out Bill for spreading "malicious" fake rumours.

We have no doubt eyes rolled across the nation on Sunday when Bill Goldsmith shared a photo on Instagram of his Bachelor in Paradise co-stars Zoe O’Brien and Ivan Krslovic cuddling on a couch with the caption ‘secret’s out’.

While most of us assumed it was Bill’s attempt at perpetuating a (ridiculous) new Bachie relationship rumour, the photo made its way to a number of social media groups, prompting Zoe herself to respond.

And it sounds like Bill is in the dog house for his cheeky post.

Prefacing her statement with the caption "A little bit sad that this is happening....", the 29-year-old was quick to stamp-out rumours she was romantically involved with Ivan, also 29, calling Bill out for "provoking a reaction and causing unnecessary drama".

"Just to clarify, there is nothing going on with Ivan and I, we are friends. This photo is a joke that Bill got us to pose for on my couch when I was kind enough to have them both over at my house for dinner and to watch an episode," she posted to her Instagram on Monday.

"The point of having them over was that I was checking in on Bill's mental health as he was getting so much hate on social media and the last thing I ever want is anyone to be struggling or upset and think they have no one to turn to to talk about it."

"I have been nothing but kind to Bill and I am so disappointed that he has deliberately and maliciously posted this joke to provoke a reaction and cause unnecessary drama," she concluded of the 31-year-old plumber.