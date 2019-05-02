Exactly what happened between American Alex and Caroline once they left Bachelor in Paradise.

When Brooke Blurton decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise, American from season 13 of the US Bachelorette Alex Bordyukov wanted to follow her out the door.

And if it all went down earlier in the day, he just might have, but eager to clear his head and go to bed, he stayed.

Just days later, fellow American Caroline Lunny walked through the doors and changed everything.

The pair quickly hit it off but while their relationship lasted beyond the island, it didn’t last forever.

Speaking to Mamamia, Alex said that when he and Caroline left Paradise, they dated for a few months, and developed a beautiful relationship.

However, in the end, they decided they weren’t going to work as a couple.

“When we left we dated for a few months but unfortunately we ultimately decided that we weren’t going to pursue it. We still maintain a friendship, we speak on a weekly basis but there’s no more romantic involvement,” he told Mamamia.

He added that it was an amicable breakup, and that they enjoyed exploring the relationship away from Bachelor in Paradise.

“For us, I don’t think it was that dramatic. Our relationship was very effortless, even from that first interaction. When we left things actually got better,” he said.

“It was a lot more fun, there was a lot less stress and pressure and no cameras around. We saw each other a couple of times, I flew down there. Things were great, and I think it was a very easy transition for us.”

Unlike the Australian contestants, Alex and Caroline were able to go on dates in public, allowing them to give the relationship their best shot.

“We didn’t have to hide ourselves like people in Australia; we could go on normal dates, it played out very normal. We just pretty much left and said ‘let’s try dating in real life’. We used it as a starting block and jumped into our normal routines, normal pattern of dating,” he told Mamamia.

On Thursday, both Caroline and Alex shared on Instagram that while they had a great relationship, they decided to break up a few months after leaving Paradise.

Alex wrote on his Instagram that getting to know Caroline was a “privilege”.

“You are kind, gentle, compassionate, and nothing less than extraordinary. And even though we agreed that, ultimately, we were romantically incongruent, I’m honored to have been given a chance,” he shared.