The 5 questions we're all asking about the new underboob bikini trend.

2. What happens when you need to stand up?

OK. I get it. You get to the beach, and while you're in the car you put your underboob bikini on, lying horizontally on the backseat. It looks great. Boobs always look better lying down.

Then, you roll out of the backseat onto the gravel, and then onto the sand, picking up speed as you go.

So far, underboob still looking good.

Then you reach your spot on the beach, and still, having been horizontal the entire time, you've managed not to pop a single nip.

But what happens when you need to wee? Or you want to stand in knee deep water?

Inevitably shit is going to fall out. Which seems to defeat the entire purpose of a swimsuit.

3. Waves? Dear God the waves.

You can be wearing a goddamn full length wetsuit and step out of the surf and somehow have two (cold) nipples showing.

So WHAT would HAPPEN in this SPANDEX number?

You would emerge from the water with one boob over your shoulder and the other just under your chin, with that ridiculous under strap between your legs and the top half covering your mouth.

4. How come your boobies look like that and my boobies do not?

They just...

They're so... round. And perky. And don't look like any boob I've ever seen out in the wild.

You wouldn't need to dry underneath them after a shower, or lift them up to place them into an ugly skin coloured bra.

What a life.

5. Are you absolutely certain that's your size?

Not because it doesn't look great, just because it doesn't appear to quite fit around the bosom area specifically.

It looks like the underboob area could get, dare I say it, quite sunburnt, which would be uncomfortable but also make for bizarre tan lines.

Otherwise, you do you, lady who looks oddly like Ines from the latest season of Married at First Sight.

If I ever see you at the beach, gallivanting around in the waves, I will salute you.