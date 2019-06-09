The 5 questions we're all asking about the new underboob bikini trend.

I’m shook.
A bikini brand is trolling us again and my first two questions are simply: 1. How? and 2. No.
Fashion Nova has released a new swimsuit called the ‘Euphoria Bikini‘ and breasts everywhere are getting a stern talking to from their owners.
“38 years I’ve had you and you’ve never behaved like that,” some are saying between gritted teeth.
“You need thick straps, 45 clips, padding, duct tape, four slings and a fork lift for us to even leave the house and this lady needs, what? A strap that serves no function?” others are yelling at their awkward looking boobs, the left hanging slightly lower than the right for reasons they’ve never quite understood.
Body shaming the plastic?
I don't think it's possible to "body shame" something that isn't actually a part of a body.
Well, first things first, I’d say her boobs look like that because that’s the way the surgeon designed them. And secondly, I think we’ve found the next contender for our ‘Mamamia writers wear ridiculous clothes for our entertainment’ series of stories! You may have to buy some of those fake plastic boobs (the kind that goes *outside* your body!) to achieve maximum ridiculousness, though.