'I drove off without her!' 14 women share their most embarrassing parenting fails.

This post discusses sensitive topics that may be triggering to some readers.

If you are a parent, then you most certainly have had a moment in your mum (or dad) life where you've been left red-faced by your child.

It's normal, completely understandable but nevertheless, mortifying.

Mamamia asked 15 women to share their most embarrassing parenting fails - from the downright icky, to the hilarious, and everything in between.

Here's what they had to say.

Watch Two Types of Parenting: School Shopping. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Anu

"I left my 18-month-old at home, who was waving sweetly to me from our bay window. As I waved cheerily back while reversing down the driveway, I suddenly realised what I was doing! I was heavily pregnant with child number three and racing to leave the house to take child one (four-years-old) and child two (18-months-old) to long day care en route to my work. My husband had left for an overseas work trip earlier that morning, Child one had choked on breakfast, had a coughing fit and vomited plus her budgie had died overnight. Despite all this, we did make it to long day care and work on time and this is now one of child two's (now 17-years-old) favourite story of parental 'mind-farts' as he, eloquently, puts it."

Louise

"My little one had medical needs when he was first born and we had a nurse who would come to the house a few days a week to help with his care. One day she was helping me fold some washing when I saw a flick out of the corner of my eye and it was a dildo in the washing! But not just a vibrator.... it was this fancy one I bought my hubby for a present to put his manly bits in! I died! And hid it in some baby clothes!"

Dee

"I’d had a particularly stressful day, and I needed to leave the house to pick up some groceries… Little did I know there was a brown-patterned stain right on my boob. Yep. It’s exactly what you think it is. My 3-month-old baby’s s**t."