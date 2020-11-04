What's the deal with scalp scrubs? Do I really need to use one?

If there's one thing we don't need, it's another product in our already excessive beauty routines. Like, we're already waking up half an hour earlier to make sure we give our 345 serums enough time to sink in. What more do you want, beauty gods? WHAT MORE?!

So, when it comes to stuff like scalp scrubs, you're probably sitting on the fence not knowing whether to go full in or not. Like, do we *really* need a scalp scrub? Or is it just another fluffy step made up by marketing goblins?

To suss out what scalp scrubs do and if we really need to use one, we asked a trichologist (a hair expert) to break down the importance of exfoliating your scalp, plus we round-up the best scalp scrubs to try.

What is scalp scrub?

Let's start with what the hell a scalp scrub actually is, shall we?

The main function of a scalp scrub is exfoliation. "A scalp scrub is similar to a face scrub in purpose, but with different ingredients suited to scalp skin," explained Carolyn Evans-Frost from Absolique Hair Clinic in Brisbane.

And it kinda makes sense - 'cause when it comes down to it, your scalp is just an extension of the skin on your face. Dead skin cells can pile up, pores can get clogged, products can build-up etc. etc.

As with exfoliants for your face, there are two categories within scalp scrubs: physical and chemical. Some will exfoliate your scalp with granules, while others will be made up of heavy-lifting actives and acids that offer chemical exfoliation.