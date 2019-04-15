Big Little Lies season 2: The trailer has finally dropped, and it's dark, gritty and everything we hoped for.

The trailer for Big Little Lies season two is proof that dreams really do come true.

What started out as the ultimate prestige limited TV series, a show that was only meant to grace our screens for a mere seven episodes and then disappear into the night, will be getting a second lease on life this year.

Since the finalised cast lists, set photos and airdates have been drip fed to us over the last few months, it’s been a tumultuous time for fans who are trying to work out exactly what this second season will look like.

Now, the official trailer promises a show that’s a lot darker, and grittier than the first season, but full of twists, turns and suspense.

Take a peek below. Post continues after video.

Video by HBO

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Little Lies season two in one handy location.

When Big Little Lies season two will air:

After an extensively long wait, the network who produces the show, HBO, officially confirmed at a Television Critics Association event in February that the second series of the award-winning drama would be back on our screens in June 2019. While an exact airdate has yet to be confirmed by the network, at least you know that June is just around the corner.

When Big Little Lies does air in Australia in June, you will be able to watch it on Foxtel and Foxtel Now. Season two episodes will drop onto the service weekly.

Big Little Lies season two full cast:

The only way Big Little Lies could have come back for a successful second season was if the entire cast of leading ladies all signed on to reprise their roles, which they did.

This means that Reese Witherspoon will be back as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright and Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman. The scene-stealing Laura Dern will be back in her role as Renata Klein and despite her very rocky ending to season one, Zoë Kravitz will return as Bonnie Carlson.

While it has not been confirmed exactly how much screen time he will have in season two, it is believed that Alexander Skarsgård will make a brief reappearance as Perry Wright, Celeste’s abusive and now-deceased husband. While it’s likely he will only feature in a flashback scene, Skarsgård spoke openly about wanting to return to his Golden Globe-winning role during the 2018 awards circuit.