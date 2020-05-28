All housemates to the diary room: Big Brother returns to our TV screens on Monday, June 8.

After six years, Big Brother Australia is returning to our screens and we finally have a date.

Monday, June 8, at 7:30pm, we’ll be meeting 20 new housemates, in a brand new house with a completely revamped show.

As of 2020, Channel Seven and production company Endemol Shine Australia are the new owners of the franchise and over the past few months they’ve been drip feeding what’s in store for us.

Here’s the new trailer. Post continues after video.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season.

The host

Sonia Kruger is hosting Big Brother 2020.

It’s like we’ve gone back in time to 2012, and dammit we’re feeling nostalgic.

Sonia Kruger hosted the show when it defected to Nine in 2012 until 2014. Before that it was over at Ten, first hosted by Gretel Killeen for seven years and then Kyle and Jackie O for a year.

Sonia only defected to Seven in November last year, shortly after it was announced Big Brother was being revamped by the network. Daily Mail reported at the time she was offered a $4 million package over three years.

She was originally named as the host for Mega Mini Golf and as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent, so it appeared there was no room for her to also take up Big Brother. But the network says she’s no longer going to be working on Mega Mini Golf.