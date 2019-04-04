'I can't face the world yet.' Bianca Dye on taking the 'shame' out of miscarriage.

This article deals with an account of miscarriage that could be triggering for some readers.

One in four pregnancies in Australia results in miscarriage.

A staggering statistic really, considering how little people actually talk about miscarriage. This risk increases when you’re pregnant over the age of 35.

For centuries, women have dutifully abided by the ‘12-week rule’, and not announced their pregnancies until they’re in the ‘safe’ zone. You know, in case something goes wrong.

It also means that to an extent, miscarriages have been shrouded in mystery, and women largely suffer the trauma in silence.

Radio host Bianca Dye has broken that silence.

She was nine weeks into her pregnancy following the first cycle of IVF with partner Jay Sandtner, when doctors confirmed she had suffered a miscarriage.

“The words ‘I’m sorry but there’s no heartbeat’ are the most traumatic words you will ever hear,” Bianca said afterwards.

TRIGGER WARNING: The following video is Bianca’s raw account of finding out she’s miscarried.

Bianca took some time off from co-presenting 97.3FM’s Bianca, Mike and Bob show and told listeners what had happened, gave an interview to The Courier Mail and posted about it on Instagram. She told Mamamia the support she’s received has been overwhelming.

“I’m still getting the most beautiful messages,” Bianca told Mamamia.

“I’ve lived my life in the public eye for so long and I’m open and honest in all areas of my life, I realised I had to be consistent. I couldn’t pick and choose what to put out there or give a ‘highlight reel’ of my life.

“The reaction was unbelievable. So many women in the exact same situation as me. One messaged to say she’d also been nine weeks pregnant and her partner had just bought a little t-shirt and they were allowing themselves to get excited about it when it happened.”