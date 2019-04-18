The Beyoncé Netflix documentary Homecoming has landed, and literally every lady put their hands up to watch it, whether they were single or not.

But among the anecdotal glimpses into the life of Queen Bey and her family in the lead up to Coachella, there was a lesson about diet culture.

The 37-year-old performer provided a raw insight into the ways that routines around food become problematic in the music industry.

So what was Beyoncé’s Coachella diet? What made it so brutal?

In the lead up to her performance, affectionately labelled ‘Beychella’ by fans on the back of its brilliance, the former Destiny’s Child member revealed she followed a strict vegan diet with no sugar or alcohol.

“In order for me to meet my goal, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol,” Beyoncé’s voiceover says in the documentary.

“And I’m hungry”.

The list of food Beyoncé restricted herself to left little room for a balanced diet, and the musician was working day and night, physically and emotionally, to perfect her performance.