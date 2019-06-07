The real story behind the Beyonce and Jay Z 'side-eye' meme.

You may have seen a new meme circulating, centring around none another than the Queen herself.

No, I’m not talking about Queen Elizabeth shooting questionable looks when President Trump tries to fist pump her. But Queen Bey, giving the side eye to a woman ostensibly trying to flirt with her man.

Beyoncé, 37, and Jay Z, 49, attended Game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

Sitting court-side, cameras captured the moment Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, lent over the singer to speak with her husband.

Not only did she lean over the 'Lemonade' singer, fans noted, but she seemingly didn't speak to Beyonce... in the short 13-second clip we saw.

Upon viewing the now-viral clip, the bey-hive were mad at the woman's supposed lack of respect for their Queen. And they made their discontent known.

Social media became awash with memes and many compared Curran to "Becky", a woman named in Beyonce's song "Sorry" that refers to the woman Jay Z cheated on his wife with.