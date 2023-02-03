LEIGH CAMPBELL: These 6 cult beauty products are actually worth the hype.

You might have seen there’s been a savey lipstick doing the rounds on social media over the past few weeks. So much so, it has gone viral.

It’s the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick and people are OBSESSED. It’s sold out everywhere. Which, of course, just makes us want to try it more.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Well, Mamamia’s Senior Beauty Writer, Erin Docherty, managed to get her mitts on a couple of shades (lucky duck) - and she wrote a full, blow-by-blow, honest review of it - from the perspective of someone who doesn't generally wear lipstick.

It got me thinking. There’s a handful of viral beauty products the world has gone nuts for over the years. They've stood the test of time, been unanimously loved, and gained cult status.