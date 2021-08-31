The 9 shows everyone will be watching in September.

Get excited. You're about to be spending a lot of time on the couch in September.

From the highly anticipated premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story to the return of Netflix's Sex Education, there's something for everyone in this month's TV lineup.

Here are the nine shows and documentaries that everyone will be watching in September:

Vigil

Image: Binge.

Starring Martin Compston, Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, Vigil takes place on HMS Vigil, a fictional Vanguard-class submarine of the Royal Navy.

After a crew member is found dead on the HMS Vigil, DCI Amy Silva is flown out to investigate, unravelling an even deeper mystery.

The first episode of the new thriller series dropped on August 30, gaining a legion of fans. During September, new episodes of the six-part series will be dropping on Foxtel and Binge on Mondays.