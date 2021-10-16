'I write about TV everyday for work. These are my top 10 shows of all time.'

As a TV critic and Mamamia's resident Queen of Recommendations, I watch a hell of a lot of TV.

That doesn't mean I sit around 9-5, Monday to Friday, watching TV (I wish). It means I spend a lot of time outside of working hours watching new TV shows, finding hidden gems on the streaming services, and re-watching some of my old faves.

It's kind of the dream job for someone like me who has always loved TV and who narrates her life like she's the main character in a sassy lil 2000s sitcom about a girl from Dubbo making her dreams come true in the big smoke.

Anyhoo, a few weeks ago in our pop culture team meeting we decided each member of the team should write about their top 10 favourite shows, so we could silently judge each other and also maybe... noisily judge each other.

My colleague Chelsea McLaughlin went first with her round up: 'I watch TV every day for work. These are my top 10 shows of all time.'

And boy, did I judge. None of my favourite shows were on her list. Unbelievable.

So now it's my turn. In no particular order, here are my top 10 shows of all time:

Mare of Easttown.

Image: Binge.

I think about Mare of Easttown and its brilliant twist at least once a week.

Although the mini-series only came out earlier this year, it quickly became one of my favourite shows of all time.