10 of the best UK thrillers on Stan, according to a TV critic.

You're in a small town full of secrets. Everyone is hiding something.

The weather is always terrible.

Someone has disappeared, and it's definitely linked to someone else's disappearance from 20 years earlier. Or perhaps someone has been found dead and their killer is the most unlikely of suspects.

There's a woman in charge that everyone calls ma'am.

There's a lot of tea involved.

Sometimes you can't understand the accents but that's okay because the scenery is really green and there always seems to be big bodies of water.

But really, you're just on your couch binge-watching another UK crime thriller series. And who can blame you, they're bloody excellent.

To help you get through a rainy, possibly lock downed weekend, I've rounded up the very best British, Irish, Welsh and Scottish thrillers on Stan.

You're welcome.

Doctor Foster

Image: Stan.

Doctor Foster stars Vigil's Suranne Jones as a local GP named Gemma Foster who becomes convinced her husband Simon is cheating on her.

Secret after secret are revealed until Gemma and Simon are locked in a better feud with almost fatal consequences.

It's an addictive thriller about the lengths a "scorned woman" will go to for revenge.

With two six episode seasons, it's perfect for a weekend binge.