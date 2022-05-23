“This advice saved me from self-imploding”: 15 women share their one tip for bridesmaids.

If you've ever been a bridesmaid for someone you love, then you'd know what a worthwhile experience it is. However, there's no denying it's a stressful role which can also be costly and time-consuming.

With that being said, the role of a bridesmaid is a tough one, so we asked 15 women to share with us the lessons they learned, what they'd do over again and the biggest piece of advice they found most helpful when taking on the gig.

Here's what they had to say.

Claire: "Have a running sheet for the day with times on it. Make sure each bridesmaid knows who is having their hair and makeup done and in what order. Organise lipstick colours before the day if possible to pack for touch-ups."

Sherry: "Pack safety pins. My sister had her train buttons break before her first dance, so we safety pinned it up for her. Pack some hydrating sports drinks - while taking photos and waiting for the ceremony/reception, people forget to drink water, so make sure everyone hydrates. Pack a first aid kit with some hay fever tablets, headache or anti nausea pills - my doctor sister made this up and it came in handy for guests who weren't expecting how much pollen there was in the air that day. And bring a change of shoes. After pictures, no one cares what's on your feet, so be comfortable.

Write out your packing list the night before so you can tick it all off as you go in the morning. Or better yet, pack as much as possible the day before with a list of things to bring that morning."

Lucinda: "Definitely pack snacks, and also make sure they end up in the right car! We took great pains to be prepared, but the esky ended up in a car going to the reception and not the photos. We were all starving by the time we got to the reception!"

Mary: "A friend was in a wedding recently. The bride said they could pick their dresses, but the only request was that they had to be in autumn colours. All the girls looked beautiful - they were different styles and colours, but it worked! They all looked so happy and I think part of that was because they all felt beautiful in what they were wearing... To have that freedom to pick something you love is wonderful."

Katie: "Don't talk about what you would do for your wedding – especially if it's the opposite to what the bride is doing. One of the bridesmaids to my mate did that, and it was suuuuper awkward. The bride was having a wedding of 90 people, and the bridesmaid said, 'Gosh, I would never have more than 10 people at my wedding. Anyone who has more than that is just doing it for show. There's no romance in a big crowd'."