Here are the most popular bridesmaids' dress colours for 2022.

At one point in our lives, many of us will be asked to be a bridesmaid. And often what comes with it is a whole lot of stress, organisation, celebration and (hopefully) a fabulous dress to make up for all the chaos!

And given there are a hefty amount of couples getting hitched in 2022, it's time to start researching wedding trends.

Shapes, styles, material, lengths - there's a lot to consider. So we're here to help narrow down the search for the perfect bridesmaid dress for you and the rest of the bridal party.

Going off the latest trends across the fashion industry down under, we've collated a list of the five most popular bridesmaids' dress colours for 2022, and some fabulous examples for inspiration.

1. Olive and sage bridesmaids' dresses.

Nothing screams sophistication more than a silky sage green bridesmaid dress. It's a colour that consumers were obsessed with in 2021, and it appears that adoration is showing no signs of stopping in 2022. Sage green looks fabulous in a variety of fabrics - like linen and silk blends - and it also complements a range of skin tones, which we love!

