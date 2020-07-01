A $50 wool jumper and 6 other Uniqlo pieces to add to your winter wardrobe immediately.

When it comes to shopping for my winter wardrobe, I look for quality pieces at an affordable(ish) price point. Two prerequisites that rarely come hand in hand.

Generally speaking, when I buy something cheap, I assume it will only last the season, maybe the year. And most of the time, that's true. Bright colours fade, fabrics thin and the item begins to look rather sad compared to when we first bought it.

But not with Uniqlo.

A few years ago, I stumbled across this Japanese clothing company known for making affordable, everyday pieces. The brand makes simple wardrobe staples from good quality materials that I can confirm, last years. And pretty much all their pieces come in sizes from XXS to XXL.

While I could stop here and tell you to head straight to the website and buy it all (because more than likely, you'll love it too), I do have some suggestions of pieces I know are truly worth every penny.

Here are seven items from Uniqlo that you really should add to your winter wardrobe, immediately.

Image: Uniqlo.