From an A cup to an F cup, 18 women share the best bra they’ve ever worn.

When it comes to finding the perfect bra, there are a number of aspects us ladies have to consider.

Whether it’s comfortable, whether it’s supportive enough, whether anyone can see it through a white t-shirt… the list goes on but you get the gist.

All we want is a bra that keeps our boobs comfortable and in place, without wanting to desperately rip it off at 5pm. Is that too much to ask?

Watch: Facts about big boobs. Post continues below.

So to help you (and us) out when buying your next bra, here are 18 women – ranging from an A-F cup – sharing the best bra they have ever worn. And as you know, that’s saying a lot.

D Cup: Berlei Bras, starting at $49.95.

"Any Berlei bra. I'm a D cup and was sold once Serena Williams supported one of their sports bras campaigns. I figured if someone like her, with the amount of bouncing she does during tennis, thought these bras were good, they must be. And they are! I prefer the full coverage ones as they make me feel more secure and they just always feel like they fit really well." - Sherry.