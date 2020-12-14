Just 10 cute midi dresses under $100 to wear to all your Christmas parties.

I don't want to alarm you but CHRISTMAS PARTIES. LONG LUNCHES. END OF YEAR DRINKS. BARBECUES. The silly season has arrived to send us all into a sartorial spin.

Is it just me or has an entire year of not partying resulted in a bottleneck of events in the next three weeks? The invites are coming in hot and you're gonna need outfits. Fast.

If it feels like you've come out of party hibernation unsure of exactly how to dress, then same here.

But if there's one failsafe thing you can bet will make you look cute, it's a tidy little summer dress that ticks all the boxes.

Last week I posted this printed wrap dress on Instagram and got so many DMs asking where it was from.

The Nasty Gal midi. Image: Supplied.

Truth is, I got it on sale at Nasty Gal a few weeks back (sorry), anticipating that I'd need something like this for the holidays. There's nothing like a throw-on-and-go number that makes you feel like you've made an effort without putting any in, and for me that's always a midi dress.

Here's 10 more midi's and ankle-skimming options that'll do the job nicely, including a very similar style I found at Sportsgirl.

Psst: Had a makeup mishap on your favourite dress? On this episode of You Beauty, hosts Leigh and Kelly share their tricks for getting makeup stains out of your clothes. Post continues after podcast.