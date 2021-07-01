"It's like a glow stick to the face": 20 women on the one product that makes them look more awake.

You know those mornings where you wake up and look like you've literally been dragged through a bush backwards? Yes? Gah. No fun.

But! Luckily there's a whole heap of nifty beauty products on the market that can help you fool people into thinking you actually sleep eight hours a night (suckers!). Cause sometimes that Netflix series is just TOO good, amirite?

And because we LOVE stealing other people's beauty tricks (sue us!) (please don't), and hate wasting money on stuff that doesn't work, we asked a bunch of women to tell us their secrets! Y'know, all the best products that'll help you look awake in seconds.

Ready? Here's what they said:

"Cream blush! I'm loving the Dewy Blush from Ciaté in shade Papaya. It makes me look youthful and dewy, even when I'm exhausted." - Lucy.

