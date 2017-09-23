20 makeup products under $20 that are perfect dupes for the expensive ones.

You don’t have to empty your bank account to get high quality beauty products.

In fact, some of the best beauty buys are those you can pick up along with your avocados on your next supermarket shop.

As a beauty writer, I’ve dusted and dabbed a lot of beauty products with all sorts of price tags yet it’s often the ‘budget’ options I find myself reaching for time and time again on a daily basis.

Whether you’re looking to create a makeup collection from scratch, or you’re a diehard always looking to expand, here are the 20 best products under $20 that are just as good – if not better, if we’re being honest – than the super exxy ones.

1. Bh Cosmetics 28 Eyeshadow Colour Palette, Neutral Eyes, $12.50

I’ll be honest, when I first bought this palette I had low expectations, anticipating super chalky eyeshadows that lasted all of five minutes. I was – and continue to be – pleasantly surprised. There’s a nude for every need, and they blend really easily. I don’t use all the shades, probably sticking to four or five, but it’s become my go-to for both night and day and I hate to travel without it. Not all the shadows are as good as others but it’s great value and almost foolproof to use. A must-have basic.

2. Chi Chi Cosmetics Makeup Blending Sponge, $5.95

The original Beauty Blender is still my favourite but this comes in a very close second. Just dampen and then bounce across the skin to apply your foundation and any cream products and you'll get a smooth application and flawless finish. There's a few different shapes to choose from but I prefer this one, simply because the ridge around the middle makes it easy to hold and the pointy end is great for getting in hard-to-reach places like around your nose and under your eyes.