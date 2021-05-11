LEIGH CAMPBELL: 7 of my best beauty tips for tired mums.

Let's get straight to the point because I know you're busy: this is a list of my top tired-mum beauty tips, all learned from personal experience.

And the good news is they are equally as effective for all exhausted humans and people who want to look more alive than they feel in general.

You're welcome!

Watch: The horoscopes as new mums. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Ditch the powders.

When you’re tired, lacking in sleep or feeling fatigued, it can show on your face because the world is a cruel place like that.

Personally, if I’m spent, I'm usually dehydrated too (did you know that insufficient water intake leads to less energy? Grab your water bottle and take a swig right now).

For that reason I skip any powders in my routine - think blush, setting powder and bronzer - and replace them with creams and liquids instead.

Powders tend to ‘grab’ to dry bits, whereas the finish of creams and liquids is more luminous and therefore more flattering.

Try: NARS Sunkissed Bronzing Cream, $58