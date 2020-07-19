LEIGH CAMPBELL: After a year off with my son, here’s what I’d tell my pre-maternity leave self.

You should join your local Mother’s Group.

After you have your first baby your local council will place you in a ‘Mother’s Group’, a weekly meeting where new mums (or primary care-givers) meet each week from when the babies are about six weeks old. You do a bunch of 'lessons’ about early development and then the group is set free into the big scary world of parenting to become friends and navigate said scary new world together.

I attended my first official Mother’s Group class but did not go back. I had a legitimate reason (day and time didn’t work for me), but truthfully I also didn't see the point. Why do I need to listen to a bunch of women I don't know whinge about babies I don't care about? I have friends with babies, they can be my Mother's Group.

Fast forward to the end of the ‘official’ lessons and I had a call from the nurse at the clinic noting that I hadn’t attended the rest of the meet-ups, but would I like to be added to the Whatsapp group? “No, thank you,” I said, and hung up.

Next minute someone added me to the Whatsapp group! Of 13 mothers talking about poo and vomit and which brand of nappies are currently on sale at Coles.

And I am thankful every single day that they did.

That group of women welcomed me in, no questions asked, and became my lifeline over the past year. Because it turns out my other friends who have babies were useless.

I’d ask my friend (whose baby is four months older than mine) when she dropped the dream feed, or how to transition to arms-out, and she would say “dunno, can’t remember”.

Because baby amnesia is a thing - as soon as you pass a stage and move onto the next you forget all about the stage before because that info is useless to you now and your brain is full of new information.

But my Mother’s Group? They were right there in the same trench with me. We were my enlisted platoon, wading through nappy rash and immunisations and teething all at the exact same time. That group of women had the answer to every query or were the shoulder for every worry. They still are. So join your local Mother’s Group.

You won’t be taking many strolls pushing the pram in Lululemon sipping a latte.

Whose fault is it that all first time mums think maternity leave will be all about laps of the local park in designer leggings, with other mums in designer leggings, sipping coffees and enjoying the sunshine? Who perpetrated this lie? WHO?

I did a total of ONE walk around Centennial Park in my favourite Cotton On leggings, on their 12th wear yet three weeks from their last wash, and yes I was wearing designer but it was my sunglasses and they stayed glued to my face to hide my red-rimmed eyes thanks to the four month sleep regression.