7 different ways to fix your teeth if you sincerely hate them.

If you're a person with teeth, you either like the ones you have (bless up) or you hate them (sad face).

If you're on the latter end of things, welcome. Please take a seat.

Watch: Ever feel like that little speck in your teeth just won't go away? Same. Here's a VERY ACCURATE description of what it's like. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Depending on what your particular concern is (Crooked! Yellow! Crowded! Never liked 'em!), there are TONS of options out there to help you get that cute smile you've always wanted. We promise.

And don't go around thinking you're the only person with screwed up teeth, mmmkay? Nearly 27 percent of Aussies are uncomfortable about the appearance of their teeth - so you're not alone. In fact, you're very NOT alone.

Listen: Speaking of teeth... here's how to nail a bold lip without getting it all over your fangs. Post continues below.

Because we know exactly nothing about teeth, we asked a kind mouth wizard to help us wade through the confusing world of dental treatments.

So, here's a dentist's recommendations for people who really hate their teeth and would very much like to do something about it:

1. Invisalign.

If your teeth enjoy being anything but straight, Invisalign could be a very GOOD option for you.

Heard of it? Nah?

Invisalign is basically a brand of thin clear plates (aligners) that are worn on the daily to help move your teeth into the correct position.

"I commonly use it to fix crooked teeth and bucky teeth," said Dr Aodhan Docherty from About Smiles. "The aligners are much less visible than traditional braces and it often doesn't take any longer than the old train tracks."

How long are we talkin', Doc?

"Most of my patients use them for six to 12 months, but each case is a little different, so it has to be carefully planned by the dentist and closely monitored," explained Dr Docherty. "I see my patients every four to eight weeks to track how the teeth are moving, make any adjustments and give the next few sets of aligners which you change at home yourself."