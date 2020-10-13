21 celebrity #nomakeup selfies that make us wanna celebrate bare skin.

The freckles. The spots. The real lashes. The untouched brows. If there's one thing we love more than the glitz and glam of red carpets, it's when our celebrity friends show us their ~nakey~ faces on Instagram.

There's something so personal and pervy about it and we're HERE for it.

And while we all know these A-listers have access to some of the best aestheticians, dermatologists and treatments around, we still think there's something a little bloody empowering about women stripping off their makeup, ditching the heat tools and hair products, and just letting their natural beauty shine through.

To celebrate, we're taking a peak at some of the most famous faces, just getting around and doing their thing without a slick of concealer on.

So, grab your makeup wipes and come with us as we recap some of the latest celebrity #nomakeup selfies.

Salma Hayak