beauty

21 celebrity #nomakeup selfies that make us wanna celebrate bare skin.

The freckles. The spots. The real lashes. The untouched brows. If there's one thing we love more than the glitz and glam of red carpets, it's when our celebrity friends show us their ~nakey~ faces on Instagram. 

There's something so personal and pervy about it and we're HERE for it.

And while we all know these A-listers have access to some of the best aestheticians, dermatologists and treatments around, we still think there's something a little bloody empowering about women stripping off their makeup, ditching the heat tools and hair products, and just letting their natural beauty shine through.

To celebrate, we're taking a peak at some of the most famous faces, just getting around and doing their thing without a slick of concealer on. 

So, grab your makeup wipes and come with us as we recap some of the latest celebrity #nomakeup selfies.

Salma Hayak

Salma Hayek describing her grey hairs as "wisdom" is the kinda energy we need right now.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel looking all fresh-faced and ready to vote! We're into it. 

Sarah Hyland

That volume, though! Gimme.

Jennifer Lopez

Serious question: IS J.LO EVER NOT GLOWING?

Helen Mirren

Just Helen Mirren being an absolute f**king boss, right from the moment she wakes up.

Gabrielle Union

How cute are Gabrielle Union's natural freckles?!

Jennifer Garner

Honestly, Jennifer Garner is still Jenna Rink from Suddenly 30.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore may have her own makeup brand, but she's all about that fresh, pared-back look. And roosters. We're into it.

Zoe Kravitz

We love this caption almost as much as we love Zoë Kravitz's skin. Almost.

Jennifer Aniston






I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️

So much yes for the important message AND for that glowing skin. 

Gwyneth Paltrow






Year two, through 💙💙

Yep - this is all looking rather radiant and lovely.

Kaley Cuoco

A topknot, fresh skin and a pupper named Norman? Full marks, Kaley.

Nina Dobrav






Quarantini 4 lyfe

MORE CUTE DOGS AND FRESH FACES! Can't deal.

Katy Perry

Quarantine, bathrobes and glowy skin c/o Katy Perry.

Kesha

Here's Kesha letting her cute freckles just do their thing.

Jenna Dewan






What day is it...? 🥴❤️ #stayhome

Fresh skin AND fresh child.

Ashley Graham






after pool chilaxin

Just Ashley Graham normalising breastfeeding and real skin in one swift selfie.

Lady Gaga

We're so used to seeing Lady Gaga sport full glam, but we love that she's feeling herself without it too.

Taraji P Henson

Here's Taraji P Hearson absolutely killing it in this au naturel moment, showing off her bare skin and red braids.

Gal Gadot

Tbh, it would just be a shame to put makeup on Gal Gadot's face. 

Leighton Meester 

Leighton Meester basically spits in Blair Waldorf's face with this fresh skin and natural hair combo. Love it.

Feature image: @salmahayek

