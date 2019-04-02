Search
beauty

LEIGH CAMPBELL: "These five mascaras are guaranteed to get your lashes noticed."

I feel like this is a safe space to admit I have a mascara wardrobe.

Just like I have a clothing wardrobe (and fragrance, and foundation…), I have a range of mascaras I reach for depending on my mood and occasion.

Funny thing is, though, I only really use volumising formulas. I have very average lashes and like it when my mascara makes them look longer and thicker (but not clumpy). So I can see why you might think I’m strange, for one person to have a range of mascaras that essentially do the same thing, but it’s my job, okay?

Mamamia’s Executive Editor and beauty expert, Leigh Campbell gives us a tour of her beauty bag:

Video by MMC

Anyway, as a result, I am forever testing and rotating volumising mascaras and here are five that are in my beauty bag right now.

NARS Climax, $37.

NARS only launched this mascara in late 2018. I love that the chunky red tube means I can easily identify it in the depths of my makeup bag and I feel it gives my lashes impact all day without any smudging on the eyelid.

INIKA Organic Bold Lash, $49.

It’s hard to believe this mascara is 100 per cent naturally derived, certified vegan and cruelty-free. It performs just like a traditional mascara and is super easy to remove. I get sensitive eyes when I exercise, so I wear it for walks or any situations where I might be sweating.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT
best mascara Leigh Campbell
My current arsenal.

L’Oreal Paris Unlimited Mascara, $29.95.

I have to admit, I nearly ditched this one after the first try. The super-flexible brush took some getting used to but once I mastered it, I realised how great it was for getting into the little lashes on the inner corner. It’s now on high rotation.

IT Cosmetics Superhero, $38.

I have a small tube because it’s a sample, but I’ll definitely be buying the full size when this runs out. It somehow makes lashes look super long, but without that fake-looking fibre stuff that can sometimes look like squiggly spider legs. I get lots of compliments when I wear this one.

Rimmel Wonder’Luxe Volume, $16.54.

This clever formula makes lashes look defined and lush while it conditions them at the same time. It contains Argan, Maracuja, Marula and Camellia oils to nourish, which I think is very kind of it.

What’s your favourite mascara? Tell me in the You Beauty Facebook Group!

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout