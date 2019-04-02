LEIGH CAMPBELL: "These five mascaras are guaranteed to get your lashes noticed."

I feel like this is a safe space to admit I have a mascara wardrobe.

Just like I have a clothing wardrobe (and fragrance, and foundation…), I have a range of mascaras I reach for depending on my mood and occasion.

Funny thing is, though, I only really use volumising formulas. I have very average lashes and like it when my mascara makes them look longer and thicker (but not clumpy). So I can see why you might think I’m strange, for one person to have a range of mascaras that essentially do the same thing, but it’s my job, okay?

Mamamia’s Executive Editor and beauty expert, Leigh Campbell gives us a tour of her beauty bag:

Video by MMC

Anyway, as a result, I am forever testing and rotating volumising mascaras and here are five that are in my beauty bag right now.

NARS only launched this mascara in late 2018. I love that the chunky red tube means I can easily identify it in the depths of my makeup bag and I feel it gives my lashes impact all day without any smudging on the eyelid.

It’s hard to believe this mascara is 100 per cent naturally derived, certified vegan and cruelty-free. It performs just like a traditional mascara and is super easy to remove. I get sensitive eyes when I exercise, so I wear it for walks or any situations where I might be sweating.