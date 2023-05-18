fashion

LEIGH'S LIST: 'It's officially cold and I don't know what to wear over my winter knits.'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Isabelle asked:

Okay, I'm cold. It's officially chilly where I live and I have quite a few winter knits I love, but I'm not quite sure what to wear over them. 

I know you love trench coats, so I would love to see some of your favourites, but can you also share some good coats and other layers to wear on top of jumpers for commuting and when outside in the cooler weather?

Watch: Comfy lux hacks for really long days. Post continues after video.


Video via Mamamia.

Leigh answered:

Ah yes, outwear. 

As an Aussie, depending on where you live, you might be able to get through winter with just knits, or even a long sleeve top if you're up north. But those in the southern parts of Australia know the need for good outerwear. 

Most indoor places are well air-conditioned these days, but the bus or train ride, or weekend kid's sport on the sidelines can definitely call for warmer layers on top of your jumper.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Mental Load Of Organising A Threesome

Mamamia Out Loud

The Spill

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Morning Routine

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are my favourite outwear catalogues and my top picks for this season.

The classic coat.

A classic coat will last you decades and take you from the office to the footy. Warm, structured, chic. A good one in your closet will revolutionise your wardrobe.

Try these:

Piper Oversized Double-Breasted Coat, $249.95.

Image: Myer/Piper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basque Shawl Collar Wrap Coat, $199.95.

Image: Myer/Basque.

Sussan Draped Coat, $149.95.

Image: Sussan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preview Tailored Coat, $100.

Image: Target.

ADVERTISEMENT

DISSH Wool Felt Coat, $299.99.

Image: DISSH.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trench coat.

A bit like a coat but more lightweight, I love a trench in Sydney because I feel like the weather is transitional more often than it is really cold. They can be styled to be sporty-cool, or paired with more classic outfits. 

Try these:

Mossman Brown Trench Coat, $309.95.

Image: Myer/Mossman.

ADVERTISEMENT

PULL&BEAR Basic Trench Coat, $109.

Image: The Iconic/PULL&BEAR.

The Fated Aliah Trench, $149.95.

Image: The Iconic/The Fated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ena Pelly Carrie Trench Coat, $299.95.

Image: The Iconic/Ena Pelly.

 Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Stormwear™ Longline Trench Coat, $165.

Image: Marks & Spencer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coatigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comfort is king with this style. It's a cardigan, but it's longer and wraps around a button or tie waist to secure. Yes, there's a danger you might look like you're wearing a bathrobe, but who cares when you're so cosy and warm (steer away from white and leave it open if you want to avoid that look).

Try these:

Forever New Mariah Longline Coatigan, $169.99.

Image: Myer/Forever New.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forcast Eileen Longline Coatigan, $99.99.

Image: The Iconic/Forcast.

Kmart Trench Look Coatigan, $40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Kmart.

Sportscraft Cotton Cashmere Coatigan, $249.99.

Image: Sportscraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Soft Lounge Hooded Coatigan, $80.

Image: Target.

ADVERTISEMENT

The denim jacket.

Not the warmest option, but super versatile. I love an oversized denim jacket on top of a jumper, or even a t-shirt if the weather decides to play nice. And don't be scared to do double denim, as long as it's not the exact same fabric it totally works.

Try these:

Seed Heritage Relaxed Denim Jacket, $79.95.

Image: Myer/Seed Heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton On Oversized Denim Jacket, $69.99.

Image: The Iconic/Cotton On.

ADVERTISEMENT

Country Road Australian Cotton Denim Shacket, $179.

Image: The Iconic/Country Road.

SIR. Denim Jacket, $380.

Image: SIR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket, $169.95.

Image: The Iconic/Levi's.

ADVERTISEMENT

The puffer.

Outdoor walks or watching sport, a puffer jacket is like wearing a sleeping bag with sleeves and I'm here for it. Sure, they're mostly for casual occasions or running around doing errands, but isn't that what all of us do most days, anyway?

Try these:

All About Eve Remi Luxe Midi Puffer, $159.95.

Image: Myer/All About Eve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton On Body Active The Recycled Mother Puffer Jacket 3.0, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic/Cotton On Body Active.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everlane The ReNew Long Liner, $331.

Image: Everlane.

Kmart Curve 2-in-1 Longline Puffer Jacket, $59.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Kmart.

BIGW &me Women's Puffer Jacket, $45.

Image: BIGW.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blazer.

Bury me in a blazer, I love them that much. 

Great for if your office isn't too cold but you still need a stylish workwear option, they're also ace over a nice outfit to head out to dinner. Black is classic, but cream, white, tan, khaki and navy are also classic and go with everything.

Try these:

Basque Relaxed Double-Breasted Blazer, $169.95.

Image: Myer/Basque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atmos&Here Curvy Norah Blazer, $119.99.

Image: The Iconic/Atmos&Here.

ADVERTISEMENT

AERE Relaxed Suit Blazer, $160.

Image: The Iconic/AERE.

ADVERTISEMENT

H&M Double-Breasted Jacket, $49.99.

Image: H&M.

Zara Fitted Double-Breasted Blazer, $169.

Image: Zara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bomber jacket.

I'm always drawn to bomber and cropped jackets because I love a preppy look. They're generally pretty snuggly and cosy, so they're great for weekends with jeans, leather pants or even stylish trackies.

Try these:

Piper Oversized Quilted Bomber Jacket, $189.95.

Image: Myer/Piper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calli Quilted Bomber, $159.95.

Image: The Iconic/Calli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Target Lily Loves Varsity Bomber Jacket, $60.

Image: Target.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uniqlo Windproof Outer Fleece Ribbed Blouson, $59.90.

Image: Uniqlo.

ASOS EDITION oversized bomber jacket, $200.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: ASOS.

Want more fashion tips? Listen to What Are You Wearing?, Mamamia's podcast for your wardrobe.

Interested in Leigh doing some personal shopping for you? Let us know in the comments what fashion mission you'd like to send her on.

Feature Image: Instagram @leighacampbell/Forcast/Kmart/Everlane/Mamamia.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money