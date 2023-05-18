LEIGH'S LIST: 'It's officially cold and I don't know what to wear over my winter knits.'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Isabelle asked:

Okay, I'm cold. It's officially chilly where I live and I have quite a few winter knits I love, but I'm not quite sure what to wear over them.

I know you love trench coats, so I would love to see some of your favourites, but can you also share some good coats and other layers to wear on top of jumpers for commuting and when outside in the cooler weather?

Leigh answered:

Ah yes, outwear.

As an Aussie, depending on where you live, you might be able to get through winter with just knits, or even a long sleeve top if you're up north. But those in the southern parts of Australia know the need for good outerwear.

Most indoor places are well air-conditioned these days, but the bus or train ride, or weekend kid's sport on the sidelines can definitely call for warmer layers on top of your jumper.