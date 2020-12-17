Just 13 before and after photos of celebrities who got pixie cuts.

The pixie cut is a tried-and-true method of celebrity transformation.

Beloved by gamine actresses like Mia Farrow and Audrey Hepburn, and more recently adopted by A-listers looking to change up their 'do to something a little more edgy, it's a timeless style that signals big things.

It might be for a movie (think Natalie Portman shaving her head in V for Vendetta, then growing it out) or bring an end to a career-defining era (we're looking at you, Emma Watson post Harry Potter).

Or, in many cases, the drastic chop is a breakup haircut - a way of saying, I'm literally cutting that person out of my hair.

Watch: Hairdressers, translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Here's 13 celebrities who famously made the switch to a pixie cut.

Halle Berry

Oh you didn't think we would make this list without including the queen of pixie cuts, Halle Berry, did you?

Halle Berry was an early adopter of the pixie cut in the 90s, and has tried many styles since. But she's returned to the beloved crop over and over throughout her career.

"There's a confidence that comes with wearing short hair and I like the way that makes me feel," she told Glamour in 2016.

"I find when I have short hair, I feel like I have nothing to hide behind anymore."

Before:

Halle Berry in 2008. Image: Getty.