BEHOLD: The brand new hair colour everyone will be demanding this summer.

The prospect of colouring your entire head a single shade is daunting, which is why this new hair colour trend is so perfect.
If you want a change, but aren’t too keen on a very long list of terms and conditions then brace yourself.
InStyle has dubbed vanilla-lilac hair the biggest upcoming trend. It’s polite yet makes a statement, and is the perfectly cool colour combination for summer.
Just take a look for yourself.
