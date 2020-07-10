'My best friend's husband kicked me out of their wedding party. She blamed me for everything.'

"There are three sides to every story: my side, your side, and the truth. And no one is lying. Memories shared serve each one differently." — Robert Evans

Many years ago, I lost my best friend to a toxic partner. It destroyed me to lose the most important person in my life. While there is abundant conversation and discussion about romantic breakups, friendship breakups can be just as devastating, if not more — most people don’t expect a day where they grow apart from their closest friend.

I didn’t think I would ever reach a point where I would want to relive this loss, or write about it online, but last month, I wrote, 'My best friend got married to a man who hated me. He kicked me out of the bridal party.'

It was the worst breakup I’d ever gone through and sure, it may feel childish, immature even to some, to talk about a friendship break up. Someone in the comments told me "they thought I might be in my 20s" based on my story. (I’m not.) But to me, it was a very real and deep loss.

In my post, I tell the story of how my best friend of many years and I grew apart after she began dating a guy who was very vocal about his religious beliefs. As a former Catholic-turned-atheist, I have always been sympathetic and accepting of other’s views, religious or not, because I hoped that others would do the same for me.

﻿But as she and I grew apart over time, I found out through friends that she had gotten engaged. And when I called her to congratulate her, even though I was hurt that I hadn’t heard of the news from her, it was then that I found out her new fiancé had requested that I be left out of the wedding party because he didn’t want me, an atheist, to stand next to the priest on their big day.

The worst part wasn’t that he dared to ask my best friend to leave me out of her big day, it was that she agreed to it, and when I questioned the logic behind it, she became angry.