9 of the best foundations for anyone over 50, according to makeup artists.

The search for your holy grail foundation feels like it never ends. Because if you're anything like us, you'll know that just when you think you've *finally* found something that works with your skin, you're suddenly blessed with a fancy new concern.

Pigmentation, enlarged pores, fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin... we don't make the rules, people.

This doesn't mean you have to overhaul your entire makeup routine. It just means that there might be better options out there for you when it comes to coverage.

Besides, who doesn't want to keep their skin looking all glowy, healthy and fresh? No one, that's who.

The only thing is, with so many products and brands out there it can be really hard to know where to start. Especially with all the (many) fluffy marketing claims that are thrown around.

So, we asked the experts.

Mamamia hit up two pro makeup artists and asked them to tell us the best foundation for women over 50.