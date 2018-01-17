"No more zero days." The piece of self-help advice people can't stop sharing.

There are good days, meh days and bad days where even getting out of bed is a struggle. Maybe you’re feeling low, lost in work, relationships or life in general or just drowning in sadness for a reason you can’t quite explain.

Quite quickly, that “bad day” can turn into “bad days”, a “bad week”, a “bad month” or even a “bad year”. Clouded over, it can be hard to shake off or remember a day when you didn’t feel that way.

Firstly, you’re not alone. And secondly, Ryan from Canada has shared the self-help advice that may just cut through and make a difference.

He posted a lengthy comment on Reddit four years ago, in response to a question asked by another Reddit user. "I just don't care about myself," the poster began.

"I have lots of things I want to learn and do with my life, but I can't even bring myself to do what I'm required to do... I have no money, no one who really cares about me, shitty grades, shitty diet and exercise, and the worst part of it? It's not even that I hate any of this. I hate feeling like this, but not even enough to do something about it."

It struck a chord with many posters, but it was Ryan's response that really resonated, even resurfacing in a thread on the site yesterday. Many posters said they had saved, printed or shared his words and still use or read them everyday. His original comment has been liked over 10,000 times.

"My name’s Ryan and I live in Canada. Just moved to a new city for a dream job that I got because of the rules below. I owe a lot of my success to people much cooler, kinder, more loving and greater than me. When I get the chance to maybe let a little bit of help out, it’s a way of thanking them," he began.



Listen: Marian Keyes on what got her through depression. Post continues after audio.



His advice revolves around four simple rules.

Have as many 'Non Zero Days' as you can. Be grateful to the three you's (Past, Present and Future you) Forgive Exercise and read books. (You get endorphins and exercise your mind)

The idea of Non Zero Days in particular is something everyone struggling with their mental health needs to know about.

"There are no more zero days. What's a zero day? A zero day is when you don't do a single f**king thing towards whatever dream or goal or want or whatever that you got going on. No more zeros," Ryan wrote.