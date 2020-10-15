Stan's Brave New World is the dose of escapism we all need to see on our screens right now.

"Welcome to New London. We have three rules. No privacy. No family. No monogamy. Everyone is very happy."

That is the straightforward message at the start of Stan's new dystopian drama, Brave New World.

And at first glance, it's a message that seems to ring true in the polished world of New London.

Based on one of the first major British dystopian novels, Aldous Huxley's Brave New World transports us to the "perfect" society of New London – a world where monogamy, family and privacy have been outlawed.

It's an entirely genetically engineered society, consisting of Alphas, Betas, Gammas and Epsilons that are mass produced on a conveyor belt.

Watch the trailer for Stan's Brave New World below. Post continues after video.

While the Alphas sit at the very pinnacle of society, other humans in New London were purposefully designed to be born into lower castes, leading them to become menial low-class workers.

Despite what you may expect, the lower castes don't resent their position in society. While everyone has their pre-determined place to meet the needs of New London, no one is unhappy about it.

Instead, the humans in Huxley's world avoid inconvenient emotions like sadness and anger, clicking their Pez-like dispensers at regular intervals to get their next fix of Soma, a pea-sized pill they've been conditioned to take to keep their "levels" steady.

Essentially, job dissatisfaction – and any form of negative emotion – is a thing of the past in New London. Likewise, family, monogamy, marriage, and affection have been entirely discarded, while casual, consequence-free sex is the norm.

The nine-part series, which is premiering on Stan as part of a new exclusive content partnership, follows New Londoners Lenina Crowne (Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay) and Bernard Marx (Game of Thrones' Harry Lloyd).

Lenina, a Beta Plus, works as a hatchery scientist overseeing human reproduction, whereas Bernard, an Alpha Plus, oversees the conditioning of children in the hatchery.

In the first few moments of Brave New World, Lenina is called to Bernard's office after she had sex with Henry Foster (Sen Mitsuji) 22 times in just a few months – a serious no-no in New London.

Jessica Findlay Brown as Lenina Crowe in Brave New World. Image: Stan.