fashion

Maximalist jewellery is the moment right now.

Recently I walked into my local shopping centre and was surprised to see colourful statement jewellery in all the accessory stores. It was seriously iconic.

And our social feeds are dishing the same goods, with plenty of chunky pearls, flashy diamantes, rainbow gems, and bold shapes making a comeback.

Clearly, it's time to embrace jewellery that brings the vibes and plenty of personality. With this fun, fresh jewellery trend in mind, here are our favourite statement pieces, that are perfect with any outfit.

Mestige Aurelia Vibrant Bracelet, $49.

Mestige/The Iconic.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Sam Kerr & The Hot Take Trap

Mamamia Out Loud

The Spill

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Morning Routine

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

MIMCO Armonia Bangle, $99.95.

Image: MIMCO/The Iconic.

Zahar Jessie Necklace, $74.50.

Image: Zahar/The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Decjuba Heather Multi Stone Necklace, $29.95.

Image: Decjuba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday Stephens Bubble Ring Gold, $280.

Image: Sunday Stephens.

Luv Aj Multi Stone Ring Silver, $62.50.

Image: Luv Aj/The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lovisa Gold Plated Huggie Hoop Earrings with Cubic Zirconia, $19.99.

Image: Lovisa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arms of Eve Isadora Gold Earrings Multi Blue, $98.

Image: Arms of Eve.

ADVERTISEMENT

PĀMU Chrissy Earrings, $90.

Image: PĀMU.

Lovisa Gold Rainbow Gem Hoop Earrings, $17.99.

Image: Lovisa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bixby & Co Carnival Hoops, $105.

Image: Bixby & Co.

ADVERTISEMENT

MIMCO Paradisal Drop Earrings Rose Gold, $89.95.

Image: MIMCO.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission. 

Feature Image: Bixby and Co; Sunday Stephens.

Calling all beauty & fashion lovers! Take this short survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!
Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money