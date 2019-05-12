We asked industry experts for their favourite budget bubbles and sparkling wines under $30.

Unpopular opinion, but unless you really, really love it, or want to, there’s no reason to spend all your hard earned clams on expensive Champagne, when what you want is just a sparkling wine.

Sparkling wine can be anything fizzy in a wine bottle, and Champagne is a type of wine-making which comes from its namesake region in France.

Video by MMC

As food writer and television presenter, Melissa Leong (@fooderati), told Mamamia, “there are so many styles of bubbles that are delicious in their own right, and often offer a lot more bang for your buck when it comes to the pop, clink, fizz.”

“I cannot impress this enough, repeat after me: ‘not all bubbles are Champagne, and not all Champagne is good,'” she added.

That’s not to say that a bottle of Veuve or Moët & Chandon isn’t fabulous – you do you! – but not all good bubbly wines will cost you $50+.

We asked four industry experts to recommend their favourite bottles of budget bubbly – all at $30 or under.

Bottle of choice:

Little RaRa Pet Nat, $30.