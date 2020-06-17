TRIED AND TESTED: The multi-tasking cream blush that completely changed my face.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Senior Lifestyle Writer Amy Clark wants you to know exactly how blush can transform your face.

I was 27 when I started wearing blush for the first time and honestly, it was 27 years too late.

OK, a bit dramatic. Maybe a decade late considering babies don't... need blush. Moving on.

WATCH: Here's what each of the horoscopes is getting up to with self-care in isolation. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

My fear of blush came down to a few things. Like how my natural ranga colouring has its own inbuilt blush that pops up whenever I exert the smallest amount of energy.

And not wanting to resemble toddler-me, who sported two perfectly round red circles on her cheeks like an 80s prom queen. Or Chucky.

Once when I was working in hospitality, a lovely woman complimented me on my blush and asked for the brand and shade as she paid for her chicken sambo on rye. It was just… my face.

So, I stayed away. My bronzer and I were just fine without blush. But the more I spoke to beauty experts, makeup artists, influencers and friends, they all wouldn’t stop talking about how great blush is and I started getting FOMO.

Still, it wasn’t until I received a mini size of the Nudestix Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color Blush in the shade Poppy Girl when I interviewed the brand’s co-founder Taylor Frankel (who is a seriously kickass mid-20s Lady Startup) that I finally got it.