'They'll be after you for money': Why everyone is talking about Benedict Cumberbatch.

Born into the entertainment industry, both Cumberbatch's parents are actors. However, neither use their family's last name because of their connection to the slave trade.

The Dr Strange actor recalls his mother encouraging him not to use his real last name when entering the business for the same reason.

"When I became an actor, Mum wasn't keen on me keeping it. 'They'll be after you for money', she used to say," he told Scotland on Sunday in 2007.

But Cumberbatch never wanted to conceal his family's past - in fact, he took on roles about slavery early in his career.

In 2006, he starred in the British film Amazing Grace about the campaign to end the slave trade. And in 2013, he appeared in 12 Years a Slave.

"Maybe I was trying to right a wrong there," Cumberbatch said in the same interview.

Benedict Cumberbatch playing William Ford. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures.