'They'll be after you for money': Why everyone is talking about Benedict Cumberbatch.

In the 2013 Academy Award-winning film 12 Years a Slave, Benedict Cumberbatch played plantation owner William Ford.
It's a role he chose to play, knowing his family owned a plantation in the 18th century - something he might now face paying reparations for.
Benedict Cumberbatch's seventh great-grandfather, Abraham Cumberbatch, purchased a sugar plantation in Barbados in 1728.
It's believed 250 enslaved people worked on the property over a period of 100 years.
When slavery was abolished in 1833, it's reported the Cumberbatch family made a small fortune, receiving a payout worth approximately $6 million AUD today.
Watch the trailer for Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave here. Post continues below.