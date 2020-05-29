A stalker, the nanny and rehab: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship, 20 years on.

It’s a tale as old as tabloids. The wholesome leading lady meets troubled star; troubled star reforms, settles down, stays on the straight and narrow (and all the other platitudes) until younger nanny comes along, and things crumble in a spectacularly public way.

It would be laughably clichéd if it wasn’t just so damn sad.

That’s the very real story of the relationship of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, one that began 20 years ago this year.

“I didn’t want to get divorced”: Ben Affleck on the end of his marriage. Post continues after video.



Video by ABC

Affleck and Garner met on the set of 2000 film, Pearl Harbour.

Garner was married to actor Scott Foley at the time, and by the time they reunited for Daredevil two years later, Affleck was in his storied relationship with Jennifer Lopez (think Gigli, think Jersey Girl, think Affleck kissing her bum on a yacht in the ‘Jenny from the Block’ music video).

Yet that film, Affleck later told Playboy, was when their relationship began — emotionally speaking, at least.

“We met on ‘Pearl Harbor,’ which people hate, but we fell in love on ‘Daredevil.’ By the way, she won most of the fights in the movie, which was a pretty good predictor of what would happen down the road,” he told the men’s mag.

Garner’s marriage ended in 2003, and she began dating her Alias co-star Michael Vartan, before beginning a relationship with Affleck in mid-2004, a few months after he called off his engagement to Jenny from t Jennifer Lopez.

They married on June 29, 2005, in Turks and Caicos, and went on to have three children: Violet (born in 2005) and Seraphina (born in 2009) and one son, Samuel (born in 2012).