Belle Gibson wore a brand new $200 dress to court. She has no idea how she paid for it.

If there’s one thing we learnt from Belle Gibson’s court appearance on Tuesday, it’s that she sure is forgetful.

We’re not talking “I accidentally left my lunch at home” forgetful, we’re talking “I can’t remember why I borrowed $90,000 from my ‘friend’ Clive” forgetful.

Which for a woman with a $410,000 fine hanging over her head and reportedly relies on Centrelink, feels… curious.

Very curious.

The Quicky talks to The Age reporter, Tom Cowie, who was in the court on Tuesday. Post continues after podcast.

In fact, “curious” was yesterday’s courtroom buzzword, with the presiding judge left baffled by Gibson’s bank statements and vague explanations regarding her expenses and assets.

Basically, the bulk of her answers when questioned about her finances were: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

The disgraced blogger, who claimed she had brain cancer that was cured through the alternative therapies plugged in her wellness app, The Whole Pantry, was fined $410,000 by the Federal Court after duping her Australian consumers - many of whom did actually have cancer - out of half a million dollars. She had promised to donate the proceeds to multiple charities.

Since being issued the fine in 2017, the 27-year-old has not paid a single cent, even after facing several warnings for not paying the fine for breaches of consumer laws. She claims she simply cannot afford to.

So her finances were examined in court, and yes, a fellow named Clive came up. A lot.

Here, we present you with the nine most WTF moments from her day in court:

1. When she rocked up to court wearing a brand new $200 dress.

But seemed to not know how she came up with the money for it.

When pressed further about how she buys her clothes and what labels they were, she simply could not remember.